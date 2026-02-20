Left Front-ISF coalition under threat?

Kolkata: The potential alliance between the Left Front and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) for the upcoming Assembly polls continues to face serious friction, with the All India Forward Bloc, a key constituent of the Left Front, opposing seat-sharing negotiations and unwilling to give up any of its traditional strongholds.



According to sources, Left Front chairman Biman Bose is in favour of an alliance with ISF. However, Forward Bloc is reluctant to vacate any of its traditional seats for the ISF. After the Congress completely ruled out any tie-up for the upcoming Assembly elections, the CPI(M)-led Left Front tried to have alliance talks with ISF. However, seat sharing has emerged as a bone of contention.

Meanwhile, CPI(M)’s state committee member Pratik Ur Rahaman has already resigned from the party on Monday, stating that he was unable to align himself with the leadership’s views and strategies on some issues. Rising from student politics, Rahaman became the CPI(M’s) candidate in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Constituency in 2024 and was pitted against Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Rahaman’s resignation has come as a big jolt to the CPI(M). He claimed that, along with many others in the party, he too has become a victim of factionalism. He also took a potshot at the current state secretary of the CPI(M) Md Salim for holding a meeting with suspended Trinamool Congress MLA from Bharatpur, Humyaun Kabir, saying that how one who does not understand the mind of his own party leaders will be able to read the mind of others.