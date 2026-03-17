Left-Front declares candidates for 192 seats

Kolkata: A mother who has been seeking justice for her 10-year-old daughter killed in a bomb blast in Nadia last year has been fielded as a candidate by the Left Front, which on Monday released its first list of nominees for 192 Assembly seats.

Sabina Yasmin has been nominated from the Kaliganj Assembly seat in Nadia district. On June 23, 2025, her daughter was killed in a crude bomb blast when bombs were hurled during a celebratory procession linked to the Kaliganj bypoll results.

Announcing the candidates at a Press conference, Left Front chairman Biman Bose said the coalition’s election campaign would focus on issues such as the alleged “harassment of genuine voters” during the SIR and the impact of the West Asia conflict. Another notable change is in the Jadavpur Assembly seat, where the CPI(M) has fielded former Kolkata Mayor Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya. The move comes after senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty, who had won the seat in the 2016 Assembly elections, lost to Trinamool Congress’s Debabrata Majumder in the 2021 polls.

Bhattacharya has been a prominent advocate in several major corruption cases against the state government, including the school recruitment scam. Jadavpur has also been a difficult seat for the Left in recent years — former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee himself was defeated there in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Among younger faces, High Court advocate Sayan Banerjee has been fielded from the Maheshtala Assembly seat.

The first list also includes at least 27 women candidates. Among them are CPI(M) youth leaders Minakshi Mukherjee from Uttarpara and Dipsita Dhar from Dum Dum (North). In the 2021 elections, Minakshi had contested from Nandigram while Dipsita had been fielded from Bally.

Bose said the Left Front’s campaign this time would centre on specific issues, including the SIR, which he alleged was depriving “genuine voters” and harassing ordinary people.

“We want the Election Commission to do its duty and ensure that no legitimate voter gets excluded,” Bose said.