Left Front candidate submits nomination

Cooch Behar: By-election for the Sitai Assembly Constituency in Cooch Behar district, along with six other state assemblies, are scheduled for November 13. While candidates from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have yet to file their nominations, Left Front candidate Amit Kumar Barma submitted his on Wednesday.

Barma, representing the Forward Bloc, led a procession through Dinhata before filing his nomination at the Sub-Divisional Officer’s office. He was accompanied by Forward Bloc district president Dipak Sarkar, Left Front leader Abdur Rauf and other leaders.

After submitting his nomination, Barma expressed confidence in winning the election. “We hope for a peaceful election. If it is fair, the results will be different. Key issues like the RG Kar Medical College incident, internal TMC factionalism and corruption will be part of our campaign,” he said.

The TMC has held the Sitai Assembly seat since 2016. TMC candidate Sangeeta Roy has also expressed confidence in winning with a record margin. She is expected to file her nomination on Friday. BJP candidate Deepak Kumar Roy will file his nomination Thursday. The Congress party has also announced its candidate for the seat.