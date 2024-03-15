Left Front announces candidates for 16 seats

Kolkata: The CPI(M)-led Left Front on Thursday announced candidates for 16 Lok Sabha constituencies out of 42, amid the talks with the Congress over sharing of seats.

Addressing a press conference, Left Front chairman Biman Bose said 14 of the 16 candidates are new and young.

The Left Front fielded CPI(M)’s Saira Shah Halim from Kolkata South, Sujan Chakraborty from Dum Dum, Srijan Bhattacharya from Jadavpur, Dipsita Dhar from Serampore and Sayan Banerjee from Tamluk.

“We have announced candidates for only 16 seats. The leaders of the state Congress are at present in New Delhi to talk to their high command. So, let them come back and then we will discuss. Let’s see what happens,” Bose said.

Asked for how long they would wait for the Congress, he said the Left Front would again hold discussions among its constituents — CPI(M), CPI, Forward Bloc and RSP — on Saturday.

“So, if they want to use the time we are also open to it,” he said.

In the last Lok Sabha polls, the Left Front could not win a single seat. It also

drew a blank in the 2021 Assembly elections.

The TMC has announced candidates for all 42 seats, while the BJP has named candidates for 20 seats.