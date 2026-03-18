Left blends old guard poll strategy with social media push

Kolkata: If the CPI(M)’s earlier advertisement seeking a poll strategist signalled the beginning of a rethink, its latest move suggests something deeper — a quiet but unmistakable shift in how Bengal’s once-formidable political machine is preparing for the 2026 Assembly elections.



At the release of its first list of 192 candidates, Left-Front chairman Biman Bose struck a pragmatic note, underscoring that the CPI(M) was adapting to the demands of the time. The message was clear: the campaign will now run on two parallel tracks—on the ground and on the screen.

For a party that once relied on tightly knit organisational structures and the instincts of leaders like Promode Das Gupta and later Anil Biswas, this marks a departure. There was a time when strategy was crafted in party offices and carried through disciplined cadre networks, with little need for digital amplification. The same party had, in its early years, resisted the entry of computers into Bengal.

Today, the Left is attempting to rediscover its voice in a vastly altered political landscape. Its social media platforms are being used not just for routine messaging but to introduce candidates and shape narratives. Initiatives like the ‘Awaaz’ page — featuring videos, podcasts and artwork—reflect an effort to connect beyond traditional supporters.

The creation of a dedicated IT wing in recent years is part of this recalibration, aimed at reaching both younger voters and older demographics online.

Yet, the leadership appears cautious not to abandon its core strength. Internal discussions within the state committee and the politburo have stressed the need to rebuild booth-level organisation. Party leaders continue to work towards a grassroots overhaul.

As a CPI(M) leader puts it, the internet is now an unavoidable political tool, but the emphasis remains on blending it with field campaigns, still considered indispensable. For the Left Front, this is not merely a tactical adjustment, but an attempt to bridge its past with an uncertain present.