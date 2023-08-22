‘Left-backed unions involved in the recent death of JU student’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged money is being spent to spur hatred among communities and claimed that Left-backed unions were involved in the recent death of a Jadavpur University (JU) fresher.



Banerjee, speaking during a function at Netaji Indoor Stadium here, said that she supports the Opposition bloc INDIA at the national level but the CPI(M), Congress and the BJP are hand-in-glove in her state.

On the issue of the death of a first-year JU student, after he was allegedly ragged and sexually harassed a few days back, Banerjee claimed that CPI(M) and other Left-aligned students’ unions were responsible for it.

“We feel proud of Jadavpur University. But, we have seen how CPI(M) and other Leftist students’ unions are behind the student’s death. They will never change. They have been playing with blood for years and are still not at peace. This has to stop,” she said.

A few days back Banerjee had accused the student outfit of creating an “environment of terror” at prestigious institutions.

“Who are these people? They are the Marxists. Even today, they are in cahoots with the BJP and the Congress in Bengal. They consider Trinamool to be their prime enemy. They don’t have an iota of shame,” she had said.

She had maintained that the boy was wearing an amulet, but he was forced to take that off. She said: “These people (Left-wing students) told him that this is a Red Fort.”

She added: “These people consider the university to be a place which they own. They prevent police from entering the premises. They don’t allow CCTV cameras to be installed on the university campus. They rag students. These people have created an environment of terror in such a prestigious institution like Jadavpur University.”

Banerjee, who announced a hike of Rs 500 in the allowances of Imams, Muezzins and Hindu priests, said that her secular credentials are often questioned whenever she attends programmes of minorities.