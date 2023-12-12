LED lamps to replace tubelights & sodium vapour lamps

Jalpaiguri: In order to cut down electricity bills by lakhs of rupees, the Jalpaiguri Municipality has started replacing tubelights and sodium vapour lamps of street lights with LEDs in the Jalpaiguri Municipal area. For this, a total of 4300 LED lights are being allocated from the state’s Public Works and Urban Development department with an allocation of Rs 2 crore 43 lakh.



This work will be done in phases, stated municipal authorities. About 250 LED lights have been installed in the first phase. Around 100 lights will be initially installed in 25 wards. In 25 wards of Jalpaiguri Municipality, tubelights and vapour lamps are still being used along with LED street lights. According to municipal sources, till now there are 3140 tubes and 859 vapour lamps operational as street lights in the municipal area. Authorities feel that owing to vapour lamps and tubelights, electricity charges are much higher.

Every 3 months the bill amounts to around five and a half lakh rupees. Public officials believe that if the tubes and vapours are replaced with LEDs, the electricity bill will come down.

The Chief Minister from a program in Hasimara had directed to reduce electricity bills. This programme is in line with this. Municipal Chairman Papia Pal said: “A survey was conducted on how many tubes and vapour lamps are operational as street lights. Accordingly the phase wise work is on. The first phase will involve replacing the tubes. 10 LEDs will be installed in each ward. 1500 more lights will be brought.”

She stated that after the replacement of the tubelights, work of replacing vapour lamps will commence in the second phase. Meanwhile, in 25 wards of Jalpaiguri Municipality, old street lamps or damaged lamps have not been changed for a long time. Following this project even the damaged lights will be changed.