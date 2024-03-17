‘Leave applications to be made online only’

Kolkata: The state Finance department has made it mandatory for its employees to apply for leave in online mode.



The move will help in the proper maintenance of leave accounts of the employees.

The respective Group-In-Charges are authorised to grant casual leave / compensatory casual leave applications through HRMS only from March 15 for the employees posted in their group up to the rank of Deputy Secretary.

In cases of earned leave / commuted leave / child care leave / parent-cum-child care leave etc, the legacy data is required to be prepared / updated by responsible officers / staff within April 1 so that leave applications can be processed through HRMS after April 1, 2024.