‘Leather hub to come up in Bantala for a better marketing platform’

Expressing his optimism that Bengal will be the number one state in the sphere of the leather industry, state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim said on Saturday that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is setting up a leather hub at Bantala to provide a better marketing platform for the leather industry.

“There is a huge demand for setting up leather units at Bantala. The space that we have is already exhausted and we are looking for more space to cater to the demand. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already spoken with the leather industry and will set up a leather hub at Bantala. Leather processing and allied industry have an excellent prospect here with Bengal’s skilled labour surely the best in the country,” Hakim said on the sidelines of the 91st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Oriental Chamber of Commerce.

Hakim who is also the Mayor of Kolkata assured all support from the state government for the growth of industry in Bengal.

“There was a time in Bengal when strikes and loss of man-days dominated. Now, our government since 2011 has put an end to the loss of man-days and the perception of Bengal has witnessed a significant change. Bengal now means business and I will urge our industry friends to forget the past and think of the future.

We are all settled in Bengal under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” he added.