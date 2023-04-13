Leasehold: Bids invited for allotment of 7.26 acres in New Town for 99 yrs

Kolkata: West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (WBHIDCO) is inviting bids from corporate bodies in e-auction for allotment of 7.26 acres in the Central Business District (CBD) area of New Town for 99 years on leasehold basis for setting up a ‘health institution’.



The plot measuring 7.26 acres is identified as plot numbers CBD-119 and 120 in the CBD area of New Town. The starting bid price has been fixed at Rs118.49 crore. The plot will be allotted on a long-term basis for 99 years for the development of the project under the principal use as a “health institution”. As per terms and conditions, the health institution is to be set up in conformity with the guidelines of the National Medical Commission and construction may be completed within 5 years. It is learnt that the e-auction for the land will be held on May 24 from 12 pm to 3 pm. A pre-bid meeting will be held at HIDCO Bhawan on April 20 at 3 pm.

HIDCO has made it clear that any change in land use pattern will not be allowed. Construction would have to be done as per the plan approved by the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) and should be started within six months from the delivery of possession.

Further, upon non-utilisation of the land — that is if it is kept vacant and/or non-operational —the allotment will be cancelled and WBHIDCO will resume possession of the said plot, and also of the buildings standing thereon upon the said plot.

The terms and conditions require the successful bidder to pay an annual lease rent of 0.25 per cent of the lease premium per annum and such taxes as applicable during the lease period, besides making payment of the lease premium. WBHIDCO is the lessor of the plot.

It was shared that 25 per cent of the lease premium shall be deposited by the highest bidder with WBHIDCO within

30 days from the date of

declaration regarding the

selection of the bidder by WBHIDCO. The balance 75 per cent amount of the lease premium will have to be deposited within 90 days.

The Deed of Lease shall be executed only after the entire amount of lease premium is credited into WBHIDCO’s account and after the joint measurement of that particular plot of land is completed. For participation in the e-auction of the plot, bidders need to get themselves registered (https://eauction.gov.in.)