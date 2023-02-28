Learning the nuances: Governor Bose begins Bengali lessons

kolkata: Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has started taking lessons in Bengali from Monday.



According to sources in Raj Bhavan, he will be dedicating an hour every day to learn the language.

The ceremonial beginning as per Hindu rituals known as ‘Hate Khori’ had started on January 26, which besides being the Republic Day also coincided with the occasion of Saraswati Puja this year. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had attended the ceremony at the East Lawn of the Governor House. Bose had also spoken in Bengali on that day while Banerjee said a few words in Malayalam.

According to sources in the Governor House, Bose is deeply influenced and inspired by Bengal. The mellifluous Bengali language and the rich culture of the state have left a lasting impression on him, arousing his curiosity to learn Bengali.

While attending a literary meet in December soon after taking charge as the Governor, Bose had expressed his long-standing wish to come to Bengal as its Governor and added that he has had a dream to write a book about his experiences during his tenure as the Governor of this state.

He also expressed delight in sharing the surname “Bose”, which is associated with his family name, with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the great Indian revolutionary freedom fighter.