Leaps & Bounds files plaint against ED for downloading files ‘without authorisation’

Kolkata: With the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently claiming they have seized various incriminating documents and digital evidence during their search operations at the premises of the company Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd, the latter, on Friday, lodged a complaint against the Central probe agency alleging that during the raid on Monday and Tuesday, 16 excel files were downloaded from the company’s computers without any authorisation.



On Friday, the accountant of the company, Chandan Mukherjee lodged the complaint at the Kolkata Cyber Crime Police Station claiming that the Central probe agency downloaded these files without informing the authorities of the company.

It was also alleged that these files do not belong to Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd but they may have belonged to some other entity. However, it is not clear at this juncture the files belong to whom.

The development comes in the wake of the ED publishing a press release on Wednesday, claiming that it conducted search operations under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 on August 21 and 22 at three premises in Kolkata linked to Sujay Krishna Bhadra in the teachers’ recruitment scam of West Bengal. The Central agency had claimed that during the search operations, various incriminating documents and digital evidence were recovered and seized.

The ED alleged that the accused Sujay Krishna Bhadra was the COO of M/s Leaps and Bounds Private Limited, a company used for making dubious transactions running into crores of rupees.

Bhadra was also a director in this company from April 2012 to March 2016 while, “Abhishek Banerjee, MP from TMC is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of M/s Leaps and Bounds Private Limited and was also a director in the company from April 2012 to January 2014”, the ED claimed.

However, it is learnt that Abhishek’s counsel, Sanjay Basu reportedly said that none of the allegations by ED will stand eventually.