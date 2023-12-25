Leaders distribute gifts, cakes to needy people in North Dinajpur

RAIGANJ: On the occasion of Christmas, Mohit Sengupta, the president of the North Dinajpur Congress Committee and former MLA of Raiganj, visited several locations in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district, at midnight



on Sunday.

He toured Raiganj Rail Station, Mohanbati Bus Stand, Siliguri More, and Subashganj, presenting Christmas gifts containing blankets, cakes and water bottles to the homeless individuals spending the nights there. Simultaneously, members of the North Dinajpur unit of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, guided by Rantu Das, the district president, distributed cakes among the less fortunate people at Raiganj Station, Mohanbati Bazaar, Chanditola Market, Bandar, and Siliguri More during the

same night.