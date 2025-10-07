Laxmi Puja celebrated across Bengal with fervor and gusto

Kolkata: Laxmi Puja was celebrated with immense fervor across Bengal on Monday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her festive greetings to the people of Bengal by sharing a self-composed song, penned and composed by herself. Adding a personal touch to the festival she wrote “amar laxmi pratidine sobare kore ahowan, amar laxmi klanti bhule gay jeebonere jayagan.” (My laxmi welcomes all every day, My Laxmi, forgetting all weariness, sings the song of life’s triumph).

The celebrations were marked by lighting of earthen lamps, offering traditional sweets, decorating floors with alpona (sacred white paint with liquid rice-paste) and the recitation of Panchali (hymn) dedicated to Goddess Laxmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. The air was filled with the fragrance of incense and the sounds of Sankh (sea shell).

Traditionally observed in Bengali households, Laxmi Puja has witnessed a significant transformation over the years. What began as a domestic ritual has now evolved into a community-wide celebration. Clubs, auto stands and rickshaw stands across the state have embraced the occasion, organising their own Lakshmi Puja events. This shift reflects the growing inclusivity and communal spirit associated with the festival. In the realm of Bengali entertainment, actresses Nusrat Jahan and Devlina Kumar also embraced the spirit of the festival. Nusrat Jahan, known for her multifaceted roles, was seen engaging in the traditional practice of ‘Padma Phota’ (lotus blooming), a ritual believed to invite prosperity. Her participation highlighted the blend of tradition and modernity that characterizes contemporary Bengali celebrations.

Similarly, actress Devlina Kumar shared glimpses of her Lakshmi Puja preparations. She was seen performing rituals at her residence, reflecting the deep-rooted customs of Bengali households. Devlina’s involvement underscored the importance of cultural continuity and the role of public figures in preserving and promoting traditional practices.