Lawyers demand judicial jurisdiction shift from Islampur

RAIGANJ: Lawyers of Raiganj Court in North Dinajpur district, under the banner of the Uttar Dinajpur District Bar Association, have intensified their demand to shift the judicial jurisdiction of Karandighi from Islampur Court to Raiganj Court. Their agitation, which is ongoing in the Raiganj Court premises, seeks to bring Karandighi Police Station areas under Raiganj Court, which is more accessible and convenient for the residents.



The issue stems from a division made by the state government a few years ago to streamline administrative work by bifurcating North Dinajpur into two police districts: Islampur Police District with Chopra, Islampur, Chakulia, Goalpokhar and Dalkhola police stations and Raiganj Police District with Karandighi, Raiganj, Hemtabad, Kliyaganj and Itahar police stations. While Karandighi Police Station was included in Raiganj Police District, its judiciary remains under the Islampur Court, which is over 80 kilometers away from Karandighi. Prominent lawyer and public prosecutor at Raiganj Court, Swarup Biswas, explained: “The state government aimed to ease administrative work by including Karandighi under Raiganj Police District,but the judicial jurisdiction has not been updated. People from Karandighi still have to travel to Islampur for legal matters, which is a significant inconvenience.”

Subrata Basak, secretary of the Uttar Dinajpur District Bar Association, echoed this sentiment, adding: “Karandighi shares a border with Raiganj Police Station and belongs to Raiganj Police District. Yet, residents are forced to travel long distances to Islampur for judicial work. Including Karandighi under Raiganj Court would save time and money for the local residents.” The lawyers have been holding peaceful demonstrations without disrupting the court’s daily proceedings. However, they have warned that if their demand is not addressed soon, they will plan further actions to pressurise authorities to resolve the issue.