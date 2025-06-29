Lawyers’ body writes to HC CJ for suo motu cognisance

Kolkata: The All India Lawyers Union (AILU), Calcutta High Court unit, has written to the Chief Justice of the High Court urging the court to take suo motu cognisance of the alleged gang-rape of a 24-year-old first-year law student inside South Calcutta Law College on June 25.

In a detailed representation dated June 28, AILU described the incident as “a direct assault on the dignity of women and the rule of law.” The letter outlines how the survivor was allegedly detained for hours in the college’s premises by the accused persons and ultimately raped from 7:30 pm to 10:50 pm inside the college guardroom, while others acted as lookouts.

The letter said that according to the survivor’s FIR, the college’s own security guard was present but failed to intervene. Medical evidence reportedly confirms forceful penetration, bite marks, nail scratches and severe injuries.

The AILU highlighted that no complaint was filed by the college authorities despite the assault taking place on campus, terming it a “shocking abdication of responsibility”.

The lawyers’ body also raised alarm over criminal cases allegedly being filed against protestors demanding justice, calling this “a misuse of the criminal justice system to deter dissent”.

AILU has requested the court to monitor the police investigation or constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT), ensure witness protection and direct institutional reforms to safeguard students.

“This crime demands urgent judicial scrutiny not just for the survivor’s sake but for the credibility of our institutions,” said Samim Ahammed, secretary, AILU Calcutta High Court unit.