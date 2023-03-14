Lawyer files harassment case against ED

KOLKATA: Lawyer Sanjay Basu on Tuesday filed a harassment case against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the Calcutta High Court.



He has also sought protection. The case will be heard on Wednesday (March 15) on an urgent basis.

Basu had been part of several cases of financial institutions.

It has been alleged that he has been under the ED scanner.

On March 1, the Central investigation agency had interrogated him for a whole day. Thereafter, his house was searched for nearly 23 hours.

He was again summoned to the ED office at the CGO complex. Basu alleged that the ED is harassing him by repeatedly summoning him. His case is likely to be heard by the Division Bench of Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury.