Lawyer abducted by miscreants in Raiganj

Raiganj: Tension gripped the area on Thursday evening after miscreants allegedly abducted a lawyer, Julius Nayer of Raiganj Judges Court from Raiganj-Balurghat Road, the state Highway at Udaypur in Raiganj.

Upon being informed of the abduction, the victim’s colleagues and lawyers staged a roadblock in protest demanding immediate rescue of the lawyer. Police immediately reached the spot and started an investigation.

Asim Roy, a veteran lawyer of Raiganj Judges Court, said: “Julius was a resident of Hemtabad. After completing his work in the court, he was returning home riding a bike when near Udaypur, an SUV intercepted his bike. They forced him to enter the car and fled. Some locals chased the car but couldn’t catch up.”

The family members of the lawyer lodged a complaint at the Karnajora Police Out Post. “We demand that police rescue him immediately else we will start an agitation.

The incident occurred in a densely populated area. We are worried for his safety,” stated Asim Roy, lawyer.

Biswasroy Sarkar, Inspector in-charge of Raiganj Police Station was not available for comment. However, a senior police officer of Raiganj Police District informed that police have begun an investigation. Police are scrutinising all the CCTV footage along the routes.