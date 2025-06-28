Law student ‘raped’ inside college; ‘3 held within 12 hrs of complaint’

Kolkata: A law college student in South Kolkata alleged she was gang-raped and threatened by three men.

The incident reportedly took place on campus on Wednesday evening. Acting swiftly, Kolkata Police arrested all three accused within 12 hours of the complaint. The medical report confirmed the assault. According to reports, the incident took place around 7:30 and continued till 10:50 pm.

The police have urged the public not to circulate unverified content. The accused were remanded to police custody till July 1, and the investigation is ongoing with full seriousness.

Condemning the gang-rape incident, TMC on Friday demanded stringent punishment for the accused who are involved in the crime.

The BJP, which is the key Opposition in Bengal, called the state government “anti-women” and demanded “a fair and unbiased investigation, free from political interference”.

Meanwahile, forensic experts and members of the Kolkata Police Scientific Wing visited the colleged for investigation.