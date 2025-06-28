Law student ‘raped’ inside college; ‘3 held within 12 hrs of complaint’

Kolkata: Acting swiftly, Kolkata Police arrested three accused named in the FIR within 12 hours of receiving a complaint from a law college student in South Kolkata, who alleged she was raped and threatened.

In a social media post, the Deputy Commissioner of the Jadavpur Division stated that the police responded promptly after the complaint was filed, ensuring immediate action in the case.

DC Jadavpur Division posted on X: “Kasba Police Station responded swiftly and decisively to a complaint of sexual assault involving a female law student in Kasba. An FIR was registered without delay, and within 12 hours, all three accused named in the complaint were apprehended. They have been remanded to police custody till 01.07.2025. The investigation is being pursued with utmost seriousness, professionalism, and sensitivity. We appeal to the public and digital platforms to refrain from circulating unverified or misleading content that could hinder the judicial process or compromise the dignity of those involved.”

The victim alleged that the main accused, Monojit Mishra—described as an influential former student of the college—currently practices at Alipore Court and was also working there as a contractual employee. Mishra was reportedly linked to the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP). However, Trinankur Bhattacharya, the president of the party’s student wing, clarified on Friday that while Mishra had held a position in the past, he is no longer affiliated with the organisation.

According to the complaint, the incident took place around 7:30 pm on Wednesday after a meeting of the student wing, when the trio allegedly cornered the victim. She told police that while two waited outside, one of the accused tried to rape her. Despite begging for mercy and even touching his feet, the accused didn’t let her go. She reportedly suffered a panic attack and experienced breathing trouble. When she asked for an inhaler, the trio brought one. Once she recovered, they allegedly assaulted her again, locked the main gate, and raped her inside the guard’s room. The ordeal continued till 10:50 pm. The victim further alleged that they threatened her and struck her head with a hockey stick before releasing her. She filed a complaint at Kasba Police Station on Thursday. Following this, police arrested Monojit Mishra and Zaib Ahmed that evening from near Talbagan Crossing.

The third accused, Pramit Mukherjee, was picked up later that night from his home. Their mobile phones have been seized. All three were produced in Alipore ACJM Court and remanded to police custody till July 1. Meanwhile, it was learnt that the medical examination corroborated the law college student’s allegation that she was gang-raped. Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday took suo motu cognisance of the gang rape of a student inside a law college in the city and asked the Kolkata Police to file a detailed report within three days.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Friday wrote to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma directing him to initiate an immediate and time-bound investigation.