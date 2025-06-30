Law student ‘rape’ case: Kolkata Police expands SIT to 9 members

Kolkata: In a bid to ensure a faster and more thorough investigation into the alleged rape of a college student inside a law college Kasba, the Kolkata Police have expanded the Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the case.

Initially, the SIT comprised five members and was led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), South Suburban Division, Pradip Kumar Ghosal. On Sunday, senior police officials confirmed that the number of SIT members has now been increased to nine.

DNA samples of the three arrested accused have been sent to the forensic laboratory along with samples collected from the crime scene and the survivor’s clothing. Police have also secured CCTV footage that supports the woman’s allegations. The footage reportedly shows the woman being obstructed as she was leaving the college premises and then being forcibly dragged into the guard room.

On Sunday, one of the accused, Pramit Mukherjee, was taken to his residence in the Chatterjeehat area of Howrah for further investigation. During the visit, a section of local residents attempted to attack him, but the police managed to disperse the crowd and ensured the safety of the team. The police stayed at the residence for nearly one-and-a-half-hours, during which they questioned Pramit’s parents and seized the clothes he was allegedly wearing at the time of the incident.

The survivor’s confidential statement was already recorded before a magistrate under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on Saturday. Police have also sought permission to record the confidential statements of the victim’s parents.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Archana Majumder, a representative of the National Commission for Women (NCW), visited the college. It was alleged that she was initially stopped by the police from entering the premises and was instructed not to take photographs during the visit.