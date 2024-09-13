Law student held for ‘threats to assault police, seize CM’s residence, Nabanna’

Kolkata: A law student was held by Jadavpur Police for allegedly threatening to assault police officers and seize the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with Nabanna.



She has been placed under police custody for three days.

The arrest was made under Jadavpur PS Case No. 165 dated 10.09.2024, under various sections of the law, including U/S 61(2)(a), 111(2)(6), 192, 196(1)(b),

and 353(1)(b) BNS.

The case was initiated after a complaint was filed against several individuals, including law student Rupsha Mondal, alias Sonai, and other members of a WhatsApp group called “PRATIBAD,” where messages were posted encouraging a gathering at Kalighat to seize the Chief Minister’s residence and destroy all police stations in West Bengal.