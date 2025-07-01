Law student ‘gang-rape’ case: Plea to CJI seeks suo motu action by SC

Kolkata: A letter petition has been submitted to Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, urging the Supreme Court (SC) to take suo motu cognisance of the alleged gang-rape of a first-year law student inside the premises of South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata’s Kasba area.

The incident, which occurred on June 25, involved three accused individuals. The petition, filed by advocate Satyam Singh, seeks urgent intervention by the apex court to ensure an impartial and time-bound investigation.

Citing the seriousness of the crime and the potential political influence in the probe, the plea demands immediate transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It also calls for a specific timeframe to conclude the investigation, ensuring no undue delay in delivering justice. The petitioner has further sought interim compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the survivor to support her medical treatment, rehabilitation and legal expenses. The plea also requests the Supreme Court to issue directions to the Bengal government to provide round-the-clock protection to the survivor, her family and all witnesses in the case.

Raising broader concerns about campus safety, the letter urges the framing of institutional guidelines for women’s safety in colleges and universities across India.

The plea also demands action against public representatives accused of victim-shaming, particularly Trinamool Congress leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Madan Mitra. Mitra, an MLA courted controversy for his remarks that the victim should not have gone alone to the college.

Following widespread backlash, the Trinamool Congress distanced itself from Mitra’s statement, calling it his personal opinion.

The party issued a strong condemnation and served him a show-cause notice.