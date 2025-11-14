Law student found dead inside lawyer’s chamber

Kolkata: In a shocking incident in Kakdwip on Wednesday, the body of a law student was found hanging inside a lawyer’s chamber. According to local sources, the chamber was locked from inside when the incident came to light. The lawyer, reportedly associated with the student professionally, was not present at the time. Police recovered the body, which was later sent for post-mortem examination.

Family members of the deceased have alleged foul play, claiming that the circumstances surrounding her death appear suspicious. They have demanded a thorough investigation into her relationship with the lawyer and the events leading up

to the tragedy.

Police from Kakdwip station have started an inquiry and are questioning several individuals connected to the case. “We are looking into all possible angles. We recovered a few letters from the deceased’s bag suggesting she had a relationship with the lawyer. We are investigating if that connection led her to take this fatal step,” said a police official.

The deceased’s sister stated that she left home smiling in the morning but did not call even once after leaving, which was unusual for her. The family has lodged a formal complaint against the lawyer.