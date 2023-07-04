Law & order situation in Bengal under control: DG

Kolkata: Director General (DG) of West Bengal Police (WBP) Manoj Malaviya on Tuesday claimed that except a few incidents of violence, law and order situation in the state is under control.



Malaviya, during a press conference after an interstate police coordination meeting at the Bhabani Bhavan with the DG of Bihar and Jharkhand Police, said that about 2-3 incidents of violence had taken place which were dealt with by the police accordingly.

Also, during the meeting, it has been decided that the state borders will be sealed to stop criminal activities.

It has also been decided that from now on information on criminals will be shared between the states to prevent crimes. Malaviya said: “The situation is under control in the state. 2-3 incidents had happened where police have taken prompt action. No such incident had taken place where police were unable to control it.”

Bengal DG further informed that the coordination meeting was conducted to share information about the criminals and make plans to stop any kind of crime. Bihar DG, R S Bhatti said that illegal firearms are manufactured in several other places other than Munger. “We are going to make a list of arms dealers, manufacturers, carriers and receivers. We are going to take prompt action against the people involved,” said Bhatti.

Meanwhile, Ajay Kumar Singh, DG of Jharkhand was asked about the steps taken so far by the Jharkhand Police to prevent cybercrime, especially against the Jamtara gang. While replying Singh said that several steps have been taken against the accused involved in cybercrime.

Also, vigilance has been increased. Assuring the police of other states Singh said: “In case cops from any state comes to Jharkhand necessary help and assistance will be extended.”