Law & order: Bolla Police Camp inaugurated in Balurghat block

BALURGHAT: A new police camp was inaugurated on Tuesday at the camp and was formally opened by IG of Malda Range, Dipnarayan Goswami.

South Dinajpur Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal stated that the demand for a police camp at Bolla was longstanding due to the large gatherings during the Rakkha Kali Puja fair and regular footfall at the local temple. “This permanent police camp will help maintain law and order effectively in the area. Residents will no longer need to visit Patiram PS to lodge complaints,” he said, adding that further development of the camp is planned.

IG Goswami praised the district police’s efforts in establishing the camp and emphasised its importance in ensuring public safety and prompt policing in the region.