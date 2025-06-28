Law college rape sparks statewide outcry

KOLKATA: State Education minister Bratya Basu on Friday condemned the alleged rape of a first-year student inside a law college in South Kolkata, calling the incident “extremely unfortunate” and assuring that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure justice.

“We are shocked. Police have already arrested the accused and all steps will be taken to ensure justice,” Basu said.

He added that the Director of Public Instruction (DPI) has asked the college’s viceprincipal to convene a General Body meeting to identify lapses, if any, and implement further measures to ensure complete safety and security. Vice-principal Nayna Chatterji confirmed Mishra’s appointment was approved by the Governing Body. “College hours are from 9 am to 4 pm.

No one is permitted to remain after hours. We are investigating how they were allowed to stay,” she said.

The incident has triggered protests across the city. Student bodies such as SFI, DYFI and AIDSO, along with BJP and Congress, held demonstrations outside the college and Kasba police station. Some protestors were briefly detained.

Teachers’ bodies, including the Calcutta University Teachers’ Association (CUTA), expressed shock and shame, blaming administrative apathy and political complicity.

The Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) criticised the absence of elected student unions and rising political interference on campuses.

Calcutta University has sought a detailed report and plans to form a fact-finding committee. Interim vice-chancellor Shanta Dutta said: “This is a heinous act. There are attempts to cover it up. Lumpen elements are emboldened due to political backing. Action must be taken.”