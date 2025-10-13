Law college rape: Ex-security guard gets bail

Kolkata: The former security guard of the law college in Kasba, Pinaki Banerjee, who was arrested in connection with the rape of a first-year law student, was granted bail on Monday by the Alipore Court.

On Monday, the lawyer representing the security guard appealed for his bail, citing that his client was not directly involved about which the complaint also mentioned in her statement. Also, the police have filed the chargesheet.

The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP), Bibhas Chatterjee, had appealed for the rejection of Banerjee’s bail petition, citing that the security guard was outside the guard room when the student was being raped and also tampered with the evidence later. However, after the hearing, the court granted Banerjee bail against a personal bond of Rs 20,000.

Chatterjee later said: “We are not happy with the order and are mulling to move a higher court.”

On June 25, a first-year law student was raped inside the security guard’s room at the law college in Kasba by three youths identified as Monojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee.

Among them, Monojit is a former student of the college and was a contractual employee there. During the investigation, police arrested all three of them, and Banerjee. While checking the CCTV footage police found a similarity with the complaint filed by the victim student.