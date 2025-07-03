Law college rape case probe handed to detective dept, Bar Council cancels accused’s licence

Kolkata: In a significant development in the Kasba Law College rape case, the investigation has now been handed over to the Detective Department of Kolkata Police.

On Wednesday, a formal directive was issued to the Kasba Police Station instructing them to transfer all case-related documents to the Investigating Officer (IO) from the Detective Department.

In addition, police have invoked additional charges of abduction and causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means against the arrested accused in the Kasba Law College rape case.

During the investigation, it emerged that prior to their arrest, Monojit Mishra and Zaib Ahmed had visited the Fern Road area near Ballygunge Railway Station to meet someone.

Police are currently trying to identify the individual they met. Investigators are also examining multiple phone calls made by the accused, suspecting attempts to manipulate the situation to evade legal consequences. In a related development, Monojit’s Bar Council enrolment has been cancelled.

The decision which has been made by the Bar Council of West Bengal will also be conveyed to the Bar Council of India. As a result of the cancellation of the enrollment, Monojit cannot practice in any court in future.

In another development, Bivas Chatterjee has been appointed by the state as Special Public Prosecutor in the law college rape case. Chatterjee, earlier secured conviction in many cases including two rape and murder cases recently.

Sources informed that he was also appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor in the Samserganj father-son murder case.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a five-member fact-finding team constituted by Calcutta University visited the South Kolkata law college to investigate the alleged gang-rape of a 24-year-old female student on campus.

The team, comprising senior university officials, met with vice-principal Nayna Chatterji to collect preliminary information and assess the current situation.

Sources said the team sought details on various aspects, including campus security measures, the frequency and documentation of Governing Body meetings, official notices issued by the college, and other relevant administrative records.