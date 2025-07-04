‘Law college in South Kolkata to partially-reopen on Monday’

Kolkata: The law college in South Kolkata will partially reopen from Monday, July 7, following permission obtained from the Kolkata Police, college authorities announced on Friday.

The institution had earlier suspended all academic activities and closed its premises indefinitely following the alleged gang-rape of a 24-year-old student on June 25, which sparked outrage and raised serious concerns over campus security.

According to a notice issued by vice-principal Nayna Chatterji, the decision to resume limited operations was taken after receiving permission from the Joint Commissioner of Police and subsequent directions from the college’s Governing Body. The college will function between 8 am and 2 pm, but only for specific academic and administrative purposes.

As per the notice, all teaching and non-teaching staff have been directed to remain present during these hours. Barun Mahali, the college’s permanent security guard, will be responsible for inspecting the premises and locking the main gate at the end of each working day.

On Monday, first-semester students of the five-year B.A. LL.B course who were unable to submit their examination forms earlier have been asked to report between 10 am and 12 noon. They must carry valid college identity cards. The college has designated a member of the office staff as the point of contact for any queries regarding form submission. Students from the fourth, sixth and eighth semesters will be allowed to enter the college on separate days solely for internal project submissions starting Tuesday.

As per the schedule, fourth-semester students must report on July 8, sixth-semester on July 9, and eighth-semester (both Honours and General) students on July 10. Entry will be permitted from 9 am to 12:30 pm, strictly on production of valid ID cards at the gate.

Postgraduate LL.M students, however, have been asked to resume regular classes as per the existing routine starting Tuesday, July 8. College authorities reiterated that no student without a valid academic or administrative reason will be allowed to enter the college premises.