Law clerk arrested for ‘forgery’

Kolkata: A law clerk of Barasat Court was arrested on Wednesday from his residence for allegedly manufacturing forged Aadhar Cards and other documents.

Sources said the law clerk Samir Das used to run his illegal trade from his residence at Nabapally in Barasat.

Das allegedly used to manufacture forged Aadhar cards, voter cards and other documents and hand over those to Bangladeshi nationals. To evade suspicion, Das used to operate a ‘Tathya Mitra Kendra’ as a facade for running his illegal business.

Few months ago police got a tip-off about his suspicious activities. After a retired police personnel was arrested by the Kolkata Police while probing a case of obtaining Indian passport using forged documents, cops of Barasat Police Station stepped up its vigil on Das. Late on Tuesday night, police conducted a raid at his house. After several hours of search, Das was detained. Later, on Wednesday he was arrested.