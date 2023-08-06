Launched on July 21 by CM, ‘Khela Hobe’ scheme garners 1,000 applications till date

KOLKATA: The ‘Khela Hobe’ scheme of West Bengal government to provide jobs to all poor workers in the state, in line with Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), has received 1,000 applications till date.



The 100 days job scheme was launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally.

Senior officials of the state government said that soon after the launch, they received lakhs of phone calls from people eager to know its benefits. Later, the details of the scheme were uploaded on the official website and beneficiaries have been asked to visit the website before submitting their details.

After scrutiny, till now, as many as 1,000 applications have been shortlisted and they will be given jobs.

A meeting is scheduled to be held next week with the Chief Minister following which all the shortlisted candidates will be called and given jobs.

Officials added that for more awareness, the state government has decided to provide details to every individual during the Duare Sarkar camps, which are held in every block, every month.

On Martyrs’ Day, the Chief Minister had said that the Centre was depriving them from MGNREGA funds in Bengal and that the state government is planning to launch another scheme called

‘Khela Hobe’, which is aimed at financial empowerment of the rural poor.