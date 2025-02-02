Launched on Jan 2, ‘Sebaashray’ helps about 5.5L people

Kolkata: Launched on January 2, ‘Sebaashray’ health camps by Trinamool’s Diamond Harbour MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is said to have assisted around 5.5 lakh people. Banerjee wrote on X: “There is something profoundly moving about watching a person see the world clearly again after years of darkness. Yesterday, 7 MORE INDIVIDUALS REGAINED THEIR VISION after undergoing FREE CATARACT SURGERIES at Renuka Eye Institute. They had first come to the #Sebaashray Model Camp at Diamond Harbour SDO Ground, hoping for a solution to their fading sight. In less than a month, just yesterday, they walked away not just with clearer vision but with renewed confidence and dignity.

For many, the loss of sight isn’t just a health issue; it’s a loss of independence, a shrinking of the world around them. But for those who cannot afford treatment, it becomes a life sentence. Sebaashray was created to BREAK THAT CYCLE, to ensure that NO ONE SUFFERS IN SILENCE simply because quality healthcare is out of reach. Diamond Harbour will continue to LEAD BY EXAMPLE, proving that healthcare is a RIGHT that must be UPHELD, PROTECTED and DELIVERED._” He further wrote: “Healthcare cannot wait for policy papers or election cycles. It demands URGENCY, COMMITMENT and an UNYIELDING RESOLVE TO SERVE. That is precisely what #Sebaashray embodies. It’s an initiative that does not STOP, does not SLOW DOWN and does not SETTLE FOR LESS.

After RESHAPING LAST-MILE HEALTHCARE in Diamond Harbour, Falta, and Bishnupur, Sebaashray is now delivering in Metiabruz, with the same INTENSITY, the same PURPOSE and the same PROMISE. Since inception, an astounding 5,38,537 people have been served. Today alone, on Day 32, the 34 Health Camps in Metiabruz extended care to 8,332 individuals.”

An issued statement highlighted several cases, including the cardiac surgery of the minor boy Altaf. Similarly, Neha Maji, diagnosed with motor neuron disease SMA Type 3, received an appointment with a paediatric neurologist at NIMHANS, Bengaluru on February 17. Until then, she continues to receive regular physiotherapy through Sebaashray. Her family is getting assistance.

Kriti Manna, a young girl suffering from abnormal lumps on her right side of the body, was admitted to RG Kar Medical College where she received a special injection as part of her treatment. Mamuda Bibi Molla, a breast cancer patient, has been assured a monthly supply of essential medicines.