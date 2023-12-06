Leading city-based real estate developer, Jain Group, on Tuesday launched a unique and innovative project — Dream Gurukul in Madhyamgram. It is the first-of-its-kind housing project that aims to provide a holistic development to residents’ children in addition to a superlative lifestyle. Jain Group has signed four gurus to endorse the project as brand ambassadors — Pt Ajoy Chakraborty, Mamata Shankar, Shuvaprasanna and Bhaichung Bhutia. Seen in the image are (left to right) Rishi Jain, Managing Director, Jain Group, Shiladitya Chaudhury, Communication Consultant, Wildlife Photographer & Restaurateur, Riingo Banerjee, film director, three brand ambassadors Mamata Shankar, Shuvaprasanna, Pt Ajoy Chakraborty, and Shrayans Jain, vice-chairman, Jain Group unveiling the logo at the launch of Dream Gurukul, Eastern India’s first child-centric project by Jain Group