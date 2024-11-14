‘Late fines, commissions and route overlaps’ likely factors behind reckless bus driving

Kolkata: Reckless bus driving, including high-speed racing and overtaking on busy city roads, continues to be a serious problem in Kolkata, often resulting in accidents and fatalities. A recent incident on Tuesday in Salt Lake tragically resulted in the death of an 11-year-old. While reckless driving itself is a major concern, a section of bus owners are pointing to several underlying factors that push bus drivers to engage in such risky behaviours.

One of the key reasons for the dangerous driving habits is the pressure created by the late fine system. Bus drivers are expected to reach specific time checkpoints along their routes, monitored by timekeepers known as ‘starters’. Late running buses have to pay a fine and the penalty goes to the next bus on the route. To avoid these fines, drivers often resort to speeding, endangering their own lives and those of passengers.

Commissions also play a significant role, as private bus drivers and conductors earn a percentage of the day’s revenue. This financial incentive encourages them to maximise passenger numbers, leading to competition, especially on busy or overlapping routes.

“Sometimes, when passenger numbers are low, drivers move slowly to pick up passengers. But if another bus on the same or an overlapping route catches up, they speed up to get ahead,” said Rahul Chatterjee, General Secretary of the All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannay Samity. He also pointed out that the behaviour of traffic police exacerbates the situation. “Some drivers are intimidated by a section of police, leading to mental pressure. The police need to adopt a more humane and friendly approach,” he suggested.

Furthermore, many bus routes share the same or similar paths, creating fierce competition between drivers. “When there are more vehicles than should be on a particular stretch of road, overtaking becomes inevitable,” explained Pradip Narayan Basu, General Secretary of the West Bengal Bus and Minibus Owners Association.

Basu also noted that accidents don’t always occur due to reckless overtaking. He highlighted other contributing factors such as poor road conditions, blocked link roads and encroached footpaths.