Lataguri: Infant’s death after vaccination sparks protests

Jalpaiguri: Tension escalated in Lataguri on Thursday morning after a one-and-a-half-month-old infant died following a vaccination at a local health centre. Grieving family members and local residents staged a blockade in protest, prompting police intervention.

According to local sources, on Wednesday, parents Kabita and Kaushik Adhikari took their one-and-a-half-month-old daughter to the Uttar Jhar Matiali Health Centre in Lataguri Gram Panchayat for routine immunisation. That night, the infant’s condition deteriorated; she developed a high fever. The family rushed her to Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

In response, distraught family members and local residents carried the infant’s body and blocked National Highway No. 17 at the Kranti intersection, burning tires and demanding accountability.

The protest, which began around 11 am, caused significant disruption and heightened tension in the area.

Dipankar Kar, Block Medical Officer of Health for Malbazar, addressed the incident, stating: “The child was born prematurely and had nutritional deficiencies.

She was vaccinated following all protocols. I do not see any fault on the part of the health workers. If the family wishes, they can file a complaint with the police. The exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy.” Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Samir Ahamed arrived at the scene to manage the situation. After discussions with the protesters, the blockade was lifted around 5 pm.