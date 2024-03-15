Last polls for Bhutia Basti in Buxa Tiger Reserve

Alipurduar: The upcoming Lok Sabha election marks the last ever poll in booth No. 10/1 of Bhutia Basti, nestled in the Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Alipurduar district, the state’s smallest booth.



With Chief Minister’s orders, 51 families have been relocated from Bhutia Basti, located in the core area of the jungle, to government land near Mechpara tea plantation in Kalchini Block in just two months.

Each family received 8 decimals of land through a government initiative.

On Thursday, as part of the rehabilitation package, all families received full payment of Rs 15 lakh credited to their accounts by the government, effectively erasing Bhutia Basti’s name from the BTR map. However, Bhutia Basti, though no longer existing, will witness polls in booth 10/1 for the last time with the 71 eligible voters prepared to cast their votes.

District Magistrate R. Vimala stated, “Bhutia Busti residents have yet to update their Polling Booth address. Therefore, they will continue to vote at Bhutia Busti Polling Booth (PHE Pump House). However, this may mark the final election conducted at this Booth. Once their address on the EPIC card is updated, the booth will be closed down.”

During a government distribution program on December 10, 2023, the Chief Minister announced Bhutia Basti and Gangutia Basti’s relocation from the BTR due to tiger conservation efforts and natural hazard risks. Initiated by the district administration and forest department, by December 2023, residents received the first instalment of Rs 7.5 lakh each in their bank accounts as part of the government’s rehabilitation package. A new village, ‘Bano Chaya’, was built on designated land, equipped with essential amenities like paved roads, solar lighting, and a drinking

water system.

The state Forest department aims to relocate 15 villages in total from the BTR core area following National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines.