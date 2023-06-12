Last bogie of local train derails, probe on

Kolkata: The Railways is conducting inquiry on the reasons that could have led to the wheel of the last bogie of the Midnapore-Howrah local train to have derailed at Kharagpur yard on Saturday at around 10:15 pm. No injuries were reported.



According to an official, inquiry is going on and several parameters as well as coach measurements are being checked to understand what led to the incident.

The exact cause of the derailment is yet to be known. According to a news agency, no major accident took place due to the slow speed of the train.

The train had around 25 to 30 passengers on board at the time of the incident.

The railway officials had reached the spot to ensure passenger safety.

The situation was rectified in 10-15 minutes, according to an official. After which normal railway services resumed in the section.

On June 2, a triple train accident had taken place at Bahanaga Bazar Station of Kharagpur Division under South Eastern Railway (SER).

The accident had led to the death of around 288 people and more than 1000 were injured.