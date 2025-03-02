Last annual Higher Secondary exams to begin today, over 5L candidates to appear

Kolkata: The final Higher Secondary (HS) examinations under the annual system are set to commence on Monday and will continue until March 18. Starting from the 2025-2026 academic year, HS exams will follow a new semester system, requiring students to appear for the exams twice a year.

This year, approximately 509,000 candidates will appear for the exams across 2,089 centres in the state. Notably, female candidates outnumber males, with 277,992 female students (54.68 per cent) compared to 230,421 male students (45.32 per cent).

WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya advised students to stay calm and take the exams without stress. “This is the final examination under the annual system. Students should approach the exams with a free and peaceful mind and avoid falling for any false claims regarding leaked papers,” he said.

The exams will be held from 10 am to 1:15 pm, with students required to report to their centres by 9 am. Question papers will be unsealed by invigilators in front of candidates at 9:55 am. WBCHSE has implemented strict measures to prevent malpractice. Question papers will feature unique serial numbers, which will also be embedded in QR codes, and barcodes. Students must write the serial number on their answer sheets. Additional undisclosed security features have also been introduced.

Metal detectors have been installed at all centres to prevent students from carrying mobile phones or electronic gadgets. CCTV cameras will monitor entry points and confidential rooms storing question papers. A total of 136 centres have been designated as sensitive. If a student is caught with a mobile phone or any electronic device, the student’s entire exam will be cancelled. Parents are not allowed inside exam centres. Students may only carry transparent water bottles, writing boards and clear pencil pouches.

For the first time in years, admit cards will mention the assigned exam centre to avoid confusion. In case of issues, WBCHSE has set up a control room with helpline numbers: 033-23370792 / 23379661.