‘Laser therapy soon at School of Tropical Medicine’

Kolkata: In bid to ensure advanced treatment for skin related diseases, the School of Tropical Medicine in Kolkata is soon going to offer laser therapy.

A meeting was held at the School of Tropical Medicine on Wednesday when it was decided that a laser machine will be installed at the hospital. Those who are studying dermatology at the School of Tropical Medicine will also be trained on how to operate a laser machine. People will be hugely benefited as the laser therapy will be offered free-of-cost here at the hospital. The private hospitals charge huge amounts for carrying out laser therapy on the patients. Laser therapy plays a crucial role in the treatment of skin related diseases. Huge number of patients not only from across the state but from different states also visit the School of Tropical Medicine for treatment.

The School of Tropical Medicine is a prominent medical institute specialising in tropical diseases. It offers a range of services, including diagnostics, research and patient care and has a long history of contributing to the field of tropical medicine. The state Health department has recently taken a new initiative by introducing three nodal centres in the state — SSKM, Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine in South Bengal and North Bengal Medical College in the north for testing samples of scrub typhus and leptospirosis affected or suspected patients.