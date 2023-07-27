Largest ethanol factory of North Bengal to come up at Malda at a cost of Rs 300 crore

Malda: The largest ethanol plant in North Bengal is going to be built on 52 acres of land worth Rs 300 crore near 21 Mile area, under the Gazole police station. About 500 people will be directly employed in this factory.



Almost 28.15 acres of land has been leased for 99 years by the West Bengal government for setting up the factory and the remaining land has been acquired by the company itself. According to the factory authorities, the work will begin very soon and the production will also start within 8 months.

The factory owners thanked the district administration and the Chief Minister for extending their cooperation to build the factory. 2 lakh liters of ethanol will be produced at the factory everyday and various government oil companies can buy this directly. Of the 500 people who will be directly employed, 300 will be skilled workers and 200 unskilled.

Rajendra Jain, one of the owners of the factory, said: “600 tons of maize or rice will be used as raw material in this factory everyday. As such, about 2 lakh tons of maize and rice are required annually. We want the locals to supply us with the raw materials. This factory will not pollute the environment also.”

Bidhanchandra Roy, partner, said: “The use of ethanol is increasing by the day an an alternative fuel. If the use of ethanol increases, the import of fuel will reduce. As a result, the country will save on foreign currency.”

More than 10,000 farmers from Murshidabad, Malda, North and South Dinajpur will be benefitted indirectly by supplying maize and rice. “The rice mills along with the Food Corporation of India can also sell the rice they dispose of as it is not fit for human consumption,” added Roy.

Nitin Singhania,District Magistrate Malda, said: “The state government is making all efforts for industrialisation. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has approved the project. We have continued our efforts through district level monitoring committees. We are emphasising on growing rice and maize. Awareness camps will be conducted for farmers.”