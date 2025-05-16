Large quantities of yaba tablets & marijuana seized in separate raids

Cooch Behar: In two separate operations, law enforcement agencies recovered a large quantity of banned substances, including yaba tablets and marijuana, from different parts of the district.

Acting on a confidential tip-off, a special team from the Siliguri STF carried out a raid in the Nakkati area of Tufanganj and seized banned yaba tablets worth over Rs 20 lakh. The contraband, weighing approximately 1.294 kg, was found cleverly concealed inside a dholak — a traditional musical instrument — used as a cover for smuggling.

Three individuals were arrested in connection with the operation. According to STF sources, the accused have been identified as Jahirul Haque Akanda (32) of Tufanganj, Abu Bakkar Chhiddik Miya (50) of Sitai, and Babuuddin Miya (45) of Kotwali, Cooch Behar. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

In a separate raid, the police from Jorai Outpost under Boxirhat Police Station seized approximately 6.837 kg of marijuana from a grocery shop near the Assam-Bengal border in the Commercial Sales Tax area of Tufanganj. The shop owner was arrested on charges of smuggling.

Sources in the Police department confirmed that the marijuana was hidden inside a sack in the shop’s chamber. Following the raid, a significant police contingent, including the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Tufanganj, arrived at the scene. The recovered marijuana was weighed in the presence of a magistrate, and legal proceedings have been initiated.