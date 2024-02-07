Large crater appears on bridge on NH 31

Panic spread after a crater was spotted on the bridge on National Highway 31 at Chopra. The bridge was constructed around four years ago.

The matter was brought to the notice of National Highway Authorities through Chopra block administration immediately. The district administration has requested immediate repairs of the bridge.

Subal Sarkar, a resident of Chopra said: “This bridge is very close to a high school in Chopra. Everyday students use this bridge to reach their school. A large number of trucks cross this bridge everyday. If this crater is not repaired soon, a catastrophe may occur at any moment. We want the NHAI officials to repair the spot immediately.”

Jiarul Rahaman, the Pradhan of Chopra Gram Panchayat said: “This crater was spotted a few days before. It is getting bigger everyday. We immediately reported the matter to the BDO Chopra.”

Samir Mandal, BDO Chopra said: “We have informed the matter to our higher officials immediately. On Tuesday NHAI officials inspected the spot and assured us of immediate repairs. In the meantime the traffic police is keeping a close tab.” The NH authorities could not be contacted for comments.