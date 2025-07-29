‘Lapses’: Vitadell Healthcare imposed Rs 50K fine

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Vitadell Healthcare after it found out some lapses. A patient, Kamal Chakraborty went to this private establishment for varicose veins treatment.

Chakraborty complained to WBCERC that he was under the impression that the procedure would be carried out on both legs, but he later found that it was performed on one leg. While investigating the case, WBCERC found the operation held under a Hyderabad-based surgeon who was not permitted a registration under West Bengal Medical Council. WBCERC Chairman Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee stated: “It was the responsibility of the clinic to check the registration or else assure the presence of a local surgeon in the operation theatre. It is a sheer violation of the rules.” Another case heard was filed by Payel Khesri, who alleged that they had to pay Rs 14,680 as it was deducted by a third party administrator because Apollo didn’t provide proper documents of the implantation. Following WBCERC’s intervention, Apollo provided the required documents to the insurance company and the case was resolved.

Another complaint regarding billing was filed by Pradip Chowdhury against Belle Vue Clinic, where they allegedly deducted Rs 22,000 unlawfully and also charged Rs 3,600 without providing a bill breakdown. The clinic was asked to refund Rs 7,900. The Commission on Monday examined a range of complaints, including allegations of medical negligence, billing discrepancies and patient rights violations.