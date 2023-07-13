Laparoscopy machine installed in Siliguri District Hospital

Now patients will have the facility to undergo Laparoscopic surgery at the Siliguri District Hospital. A new Laparoscopy machine has been installed at the Hospital.

Gautam Deb, the Mayor, and Chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samity inaugurated the machine on Thursday. Besides, a new lift was also inaugurated. “There was a requirement for a Laparoscopy machine at the Siliguri District Hospital. Patients will now be benefitted. Eminent doctors are available at the hospital for such surgeries.”

Meanwhile, more equipment will be installed at the hospital in the near future. “We have sent an application to the State Health department with an estimated amount for the internal renovation work of the hospital,” added Gautam Deb.

A laparoscopy machine had been installed in the hospital years ago but had become nonfunctional.

Since then, no laparoscopic surgery has been performed in the hospital.

The Rogi Kalyan Samiti has undertaken many development works at the hospital. Along with infrastructural development, they are also increasing the staff strength of the hospital. Gautam Deb said that there are 14 appointed house staff; 12 Post Graduate Trainees who come from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital from time to time.

As many as 24 personnel from Civil Defense have volunteered to serve the patients. 18 daily wage workers have been appointed for the cleaning work.

A lift will be installed at the emergency unit and another lift will be installed at the Mother and Child Care Hub (MCH). This work will finish by December.

“Cancer unit of the hospital is doing well. Chemo therapies are being provided at the hospital. Few patients have been given clothes to be worn in the hospital. Slowly, all the patients will be provided with such clothes. We are planning to start telemedicine services at the hospital. Communication is going with the eminent doctors and experts to start the service,” Deb further added.