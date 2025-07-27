‘Language Movement’: TMC to launch sit-in protest at Mayo Road from Aug 2

Kolkata: To protest the harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to launch a sit-in demonstration which will continue for next five months after being kicked off on August 2. Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has already announced a ‘Language Movement’ and a sit-in demonstration will be carried out as a part of the movement.

The Trinamool Congress already announced the schedule for the demonstration which will begin in front of Gandhi statue on Mayo Road on August 2. Trinamool Congress supremo had earlier announced that a sit-in demonstration as a part of the ‘Language Movement’ would be held in front of Gandhi statue. As per the Trinamool Congress’ schedule, its women wing of the party will organise the sit-in demonstration on August 2-3 while on August 9-10, the youth wing of the party will hold it. On August 16, there will be no demonstration as Janmastami falls on that date.

The legal cell of the party will organise the demonstration on August 17. The ‘Joy Hind Bahini’ will hold the demonstration on August 23-24. On August 30-31, Trinamool Congress’ Kisan and Farm workers’ cell will take part in a demonstration. On September 6-7, the Progressive Health Association will hold the demonstration.

The movement will end during December 20-21, when the students union of the party will be organising the demonstration.

Leaders and activists of the Trinamool Congress on Sunday took out rallies across Bengal to protest against alleged atrocities on Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states.

Marches were organised in Bhawanipore and Sealdah in the city and elsewhere in Chuchura, Bankura, Birbhum, Cooch Behar by the Trinamool Congress activists, who held placards highlighting “harassment and persecution” of the migrant workers in Assam, Odisha, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Maharashtra by the police in those states. The processions disrupted vehicular movement in parts of central and south Kolkata.