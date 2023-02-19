Language gaps: Presidency Univ plans to hold remedial classes

kolkata: Presidency University is planning to hold remedial classes for improving communication and writing skills in English for the students. The move comes in the wake of a number of students particularly those from the rural areas being unable to score good marks and sometimes even leaving the varsity midway only because of this language barrier.



According to sources in the university, the remedial class will not only emphasise upon improving English communication and writing skills but will also try to help the students develop a clear idea about the language.

“It will also help in removing any fear psychosis among students regarding the language,” a senior official of the university said. There are plans of holding such classes twice in a week. The university authorities have asked the academic deans to discuss the matter with the various departmental heads so that students facing such language related problem are identified. These students will then be divided into batches and accordingly remedial classes will be conducted.“It is true that some students particularly those who come from rural school background face a lot of problem only because of their inability to write English properly. They secure less marks , because of this problem. Some students have also left the varsity after studying for a year. So, we hope that the remedial classes will be very beneficial for them,” a student studying in 2nd year of the varsity said.Jadavpur University has already announced starting of remedial classes.