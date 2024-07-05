Landslides throw life out of gear in Darj & Kalimpong

Darjeeling: Incessant heavy rainfall has triggered landslides all over the Hills, throwing life out of gear. On Friday, Darjeeling witnessed a number of landslides. The NJP-Darjeeling and Darjeeling-NJP DHR passenger trains were cancelled. National Highway (NH) 10 connecting Sikkim to the plains of Bengal continued to remain closed along with NH 717. The Darjeeling town witnessed a number of landslides on Wednesday. At around 12:30 pm, a landslide struck on the Lebong Cart Road, opposite the road leading to Loreto Convent school, near the District Collectorate. Two vehicles, operating as pool cars for the Loreto Convent School, parked on the road, were badly damaged in the landslide. Traffic was stalled on the road for around an hour.



With the quick response teams, Darjeeling Municipality, Civil Defence, police and fire brigade working together, the debris were quickly cleared and opened to traffic.

“It was by sheer luck we were saved. We usually sit in the vehicles, waiting for the school to end and students to come out at around 3 pm. On Friday, I felt hungry and went home for lunch when the landslide struck,” stated Dhiman Rai, owner of one of the vehicles. “We are keeping a close watch on the situation and working in tandem with the municipality, PWD, fire brigade and police. A number of landslides were reported in and around town along with different parts of the Darjeeling sub-division.

Earth movers are being used to clear debris and uprooted trees. Tarpaulins are being put up at landslide sites as a preventive measure. Drain blockages are being cleared so that water can flow smoothly. Quick Response Teams are responding to landslides,” stated Richard Lepcha, SDO, Darjeeling.

Another landslide struck opposite to the Darjeeling Railway station on the NH 55. A car was partially damaged but later removed from the site. A landslide was reported in Amar Jyoti Gram in Ward 17 with the house of one Umesh Thakur damaged. The family has been provided relief and shifted to a safer location. Landslides were reported from Ghoom BHanjyang on the road to Sukhiapokhari and another at Tukdah. “We have been constantly monitoring the situation. We have come up with three helplines. Anyone can report landslides through these numbers,” stated Dipendra Thakuri, Chairman, Darjeeling Municipality. The helpline numbers are 9434121738, 8924001049, 9733719979.

Owing to debris falling on the Railway tracks and keeping in mind passenger safety, the DHR passenger train service connecting NJP to Darjeeling remained canceled on Friday, stated a DHR official.

“There were multiple landslides in the Kurseong municipal area, including wards 5, 6, 9. Whatever relief materials have been handed over including tarpaulins. We appeal to all not to undertake construction work in the rains, especially excavation work. We request all not to dump garbage in Jhoras and streams,” stated Subash Pradhan, vice-chairman, Board of Administrator, Kurseong Municipality. In the Kalimpong subdivision the NH10 remained closed with the road further sinking into the Teesta at Selfie Danra. “It will take 7 to 10 days to repair. The Kalimpong-

Darjeeling road via Lopchu is also closed as we have to increase the height of the road and build guard walls,” stated Balasubramanian T, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.