Landslides block NH 10

Darjeeling: The Sikkim-Bengal Drivers and Owners Joint Action Committee (SBDOJAC) along with the Teesta Rangit Vehicle Owners Association have announced their decision not to allow overloaded vehicles to ply on National Highway 10 from July 2. This resolution was adopted in a joint meeting held at Chitrey, Kalimpong on Sunday. The National Highway 10, the lifeline of Sikkim, witnessed multiple landslides on Sunday.



Sanjok Gupta, president of SBDOJAC, stated: “Overloading not only jeopardises driver safety but also causes substantial damage to the national highway infrastructure.” Chairman Uttam Rai stated that lack of response from concerned authorities despite repeated appeals, compelled the committees to take these measures to safeguard road safety and maintain the highway.

Representatives from various districts such as Gezing, Gangtok, Malli, Namchi, Singtam, Ranipool, Rabhangla, Sobare, Jodthang, Rumphu and Teesta were also present to support the initiative.

Big boulders blocked the NH 10 between 29th Mile and Gyalkhola on Sunday morning. The road bench slipped at Selfie-Danra. A 10 m long stretch was badly damaged with a huge portion sinking in the river. A landslide occurred at Bhasua, 2 km from the Coronation Bridge on NH 10. A large stretch of the road has been damaged at 19th Mile on NH 10. With boulders and debris removed, light vehicles along with emergency vehicles like ambulances were allowed to pass from 1 pm onwards on Sunday. However, the district administration repeatedly urged vehicles to ply on alternate routes avoiding the highly vulnerable NH 10.

A few light vehicles plied on the Kalimpong-Darjeeling route via Lopchu Peshok that was closed to traffic owing to inundation in stretches near Teesta Bazar since June 12. However, the district administration has not yet officially opened the road to vehicular traffic. Sevoke recorded 218.6 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, recorded on Sunday morning.