Landslide victory for TMC’s Haji Nurul Islam in Basirhat, wins by over 3L votes

Kolkata: With Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) candidate in Basirhat Lok Sabha Constituency, Haji Nurul Islam, securing a resounding victory, the BJP’s unyielding and fervent crusade against the ruling party in Bengal over the contentious Sandeshkhali issue, proved fruitless in reaping any political rewards for the saffron camp. Islam won by an impressive margin of 3,33,547 votes.



The Sandeshkhali issues, the epicentre of the fierce electoral clash between the TMC and the BJP, could not sway the voters and shattered the aspirations of BJP candidate Rekha Patra in Basirhat. She has been decisively outmanoeuvred by Islam, who was leading with a formidable vote margin of 2,74,758, having garnered approximately 5,97,116 votes till Tuesday evening.

He eventually won by a margin of 3,33,547 votes when the final results were declared by the poll body.

The alleged incidents of sexual atrocities on the local women and land-grab issue in Sandeshkhali, one of the seven Assembly segments of Basirhat, failed to make any impression on the voters as they cast their votes for the development schemes run by the Mamata Banerjee government.

Rekha Patra from the BJP party spearheaded the Sandeshkhali movement and therefore in turn got the ticket. She hogged the national spotlight overnight after PM Modi, called her up after her nomination was announced and addressed her as ‘Shakti Swaroopa.’